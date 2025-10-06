Analysts Set AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT at $7.00

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on ASLE. Truist Financial cut shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.
NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $7.88 on Friday. AerSale has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $371.78 million, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.26.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
