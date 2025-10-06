Analysts Set AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT at $7.00

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASLE. Truist Financial cut shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 3,427.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 37.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 85.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in AerSale by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $7.88 on Friday. AerSale has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $371.78 million, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.26.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

