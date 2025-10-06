Brokerages Set Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,042.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.