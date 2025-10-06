Brokerages Set Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) PT at $14.00

Shares of Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.
Shares of Innventure stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innventure has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.21.
Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 20,429.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.
Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.
