Brokerages Set Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) PT at $14.00

Shares of Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Innventure Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FWG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the first quarter worth about $111,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Innventure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innventure stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innventure has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 20,429.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

