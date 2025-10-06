Critical Survey: Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) versus Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and Cabot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals 1 5 11 1 2.67 Cabot 1 2 1 0 2.00

Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus price target of $335.06, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. Cabot has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Cabot.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals $12.10 billion 4.99 $3.83 billion $6.95 39.03 Cabot $3.99 billion 1.00 $380.00 million $7.65 9.82

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Cabot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot. Cabot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Products and Chemicals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals 12.86% 15.11% 6.79% Cabot 11.14% 25.68% 10.92%

Risk & Volatility

Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Cabot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cabot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Air Products and Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $7.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years and Cabot has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Cabot on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays; conductive additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

