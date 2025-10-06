Brokerages Set GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCT. Zacks Research upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $27.98 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.36.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company had revenue of $322.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 13,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $412,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 793,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,828,194.88. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,200. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $3,894,255. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

