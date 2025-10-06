Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $357,512,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,796,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,943.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,943.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,912.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,521.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Markel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

