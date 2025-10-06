Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,732 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

