Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%
XMLV opened at $63.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.