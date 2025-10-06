Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

XMLV opened at $63.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

