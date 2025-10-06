Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $214.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.