iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF Stake Lessened by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,165,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $77.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

