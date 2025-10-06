Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,999 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

