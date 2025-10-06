Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $552,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 13.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 49,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

