Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAPR. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 2.4%

BATS DAPR opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

