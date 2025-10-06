Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $203,378.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $203,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 284,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,373.40. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $103,195.75.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $102,950.50.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.43. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

