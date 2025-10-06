Insider Selling: Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Insider Sells 292,378 Shares of Stock

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Nancy Lacoursiere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 27th, Nancy Lacoursiere sold 44,500 shares of Cartier Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$8,455.00.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

CVE:ECR opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$94.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.10. Cartier Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.22.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

