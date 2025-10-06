GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples Sells 500 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $68,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,812.49. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $73,130.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.47, for a total transaction of $80,235.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $134.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.79.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

