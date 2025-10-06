Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $176,168.42 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $176,168.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,891,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,051,054.96. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

