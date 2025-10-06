Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 83,643 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 83,643 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $2,167,190.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,151,642 shares in the company, valued at $29,839,044.22. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, September 24th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $266,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Edward Smolyansky sold 6,357 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $168,651.21.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY opened at $25.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LWAY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Lifeway Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 220,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 79,218 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 193,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 52.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.