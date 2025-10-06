DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $8,046,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $8,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,600.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.04, for a total value of $7,411,200.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $271.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 150.68 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $278.15.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,662,000 after purchasing an additional 427,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,110,000 after buying an additional 575,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.27.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

