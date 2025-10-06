TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sidney Majalya Sells 775 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Sidney Majalya sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $51,095.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,112.69. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $99.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 99.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 129.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

