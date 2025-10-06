Mark Robert Miller Acquires 275 Shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) insider Mark Robert Miller purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 11,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,428,980.42. The trade was a 2.40% increase in their position.

Constellation Software Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,029.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4,413.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4,693.84. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3,390.01 and a 1 year high of C$5,300.00.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5,450.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

