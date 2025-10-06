Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund (BATS:TBLU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund (BATS:TBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLU. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund Stock Up 0.4%

TBLU opened at $53.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.96. Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund (TBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. EBLU tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. TBLU was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is issued by Tortoise.

