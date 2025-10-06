Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 404,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 665,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Aardvark Therapeutics news, CFO Nelson Sun bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $48,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,484 shares in the company, valued at $851,255.88. The trade was a 6.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,543,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,909,089.44. This represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $305,630.

Get Aardvark Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AARD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AARD. Wall Street Zen cut Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AARD

Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

AARD stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

About Aardvark Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.