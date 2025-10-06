Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Declines By 41.2%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,300 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Trading Up 0.4%

AIHS stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 211.61% and a negative net margin of 95.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senmiao Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIHS

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.