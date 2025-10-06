Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $610.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $610.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

