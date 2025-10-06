Clarius Group LLC Purchases 133 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $284.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.60 and its 200 day moving average is $265.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $286.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

