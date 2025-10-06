Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. $NAUT

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,874 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.84% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.13.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 1.6%

NAUT stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 116,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $78,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,258,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,008.07. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 220,000 shares of company stock worth $147,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.