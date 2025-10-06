Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ADBG) Short Interest Up 57.7% in September

Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ADBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 147,600 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF Trading Down 2.8%
ADBG stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.99.
About Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.