Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ADBG) Short Interest Up 57.7% in September

Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ADBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 147,600 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF Trading Down 2.8%

ADBG stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

About Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF

Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long ADBE Daily ETF (ADBG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

