Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Vistra by 14.0% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 19,605 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $3,818,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,438,085.70. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 358,274 shares of company stock valued at $73,886,457 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $202.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.61.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VST. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

