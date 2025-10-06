Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 91.1% in September

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 858,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,772,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,772,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.