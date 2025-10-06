Head-To-Head Analysis: Genpact (NYSE:G) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genpact alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 10.92% 22.15% 10.61% BigBear.ai -269.28% -48.11% -15.88%

Volatility & Risk

Genpact has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 5 3 0 2.38 BigBear.ai 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genpact and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Genpact currently has a consensus target price of $52.29, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.47%. Given Genpact’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genpact and BigBear.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.77 billion 1.51 $513.67 million $3.01 13.70 BigBear.ai $158.24 million 16.83 -$295.55 million ($1.44) -4.99

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genpact beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.