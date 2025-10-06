Analysts Set Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT at $5.60

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 8.8%

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.08 million, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.31. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Topline Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 255.7% in the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 3,760,485 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $3,390,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $2,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 89.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 585,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

