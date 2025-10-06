Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Critical Review

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sands China and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 2 0 2 3.00 Membership Collective Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sands China and Membership Collective Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $7.08 billion N/A $1.05 billion N/A N/A Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.53 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -7.15

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Volatility & Risk

Sands China has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sands China beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Free Report)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

