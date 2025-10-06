TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.3333.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Saturday, September 27th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.70. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $8.63.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMC the metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.
