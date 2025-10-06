Head to Head Contrast: World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) & Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for World Access and Ping An Insurance Co. of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get World Access alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 2 0 0 2.00

Given World Access’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe World Access is more favorable than Ping An Insurance Co. of China.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Access N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance Co. of China 10.59% 9.12% 0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares World Access and Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares World Access and Ping An Insurance Co. of China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.78 $17.61 billion $1.83 7.40

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of World Access shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ping An Insurance Co. of China beats World Access on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Access

(Get Free Report)

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for World Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Access and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.