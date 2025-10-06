Analysts Set Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) PT at $6.90

Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GUTS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

GUTS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,912,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 516,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

