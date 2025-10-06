Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 122,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,332 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $469.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $473.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

