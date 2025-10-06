ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBRX shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.54 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

