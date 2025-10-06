Brokerages Set First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 757,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,498.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

