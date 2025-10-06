Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shopify by 171.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after buying an additional 267,271 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $236,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 32.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $285,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $161.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $162.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

