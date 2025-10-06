Accel Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

UBER opened at $96.53 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

