Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $47.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CART has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Maplebear Stock Down 2.8%

CART stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $337,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 573,807 shares in the company, valued at $27,141,071.10. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $150,314.94. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 431,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,273,014.91. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,986,367 shares of company stock worth $238,211,261. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Maplebear by 7.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 485.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Maplebear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

