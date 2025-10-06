Ameriflex Group Inc. Sells 27 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $600.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

