2,970 Shares in Ascent Industries Co. $ACNT Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Ascent Industries by 99.1% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

Ascent Industries stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Ascent Industries Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascent Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Ascent Industries

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 47,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $587,203.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 178,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,247.75. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 190,674 shares of company stock worth $2,335,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

