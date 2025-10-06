Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $143,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.6% during the first quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($1.29). Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

