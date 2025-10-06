Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE ORCL opened at $286.23 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

