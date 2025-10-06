Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $130,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $31.91 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 967,635 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,344. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

