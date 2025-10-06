Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $429.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $432.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

