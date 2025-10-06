Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $43,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $81.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.