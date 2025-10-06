Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $73,000 Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.24 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

